Summer 2021 gallery

Jul 14, 2021

Gloria Goni-McAteer strolls through the late summer wildflowers with Koma Kulshan lurking. Matthew Tangeman photo

Nikara Morgan enjoys sunset at Point of the Arches in Olympic National Park. Matthew Tangeman photo

Tom Ramier and Brad Lignoski high on the Upper Town Wall in Index, Washington. Matthew Tangeman photo

Ahh, the light … where's the mountain? Evan Skoczenski photo

The Milky Way christens Mt. Baker. Radka Chapin photo

Dinner in bed, and with a view. Radka Chapin photo

Jon Hansen and Chad Perrin biking the Xanadu trail. Grant Gunderson photo

A sign to turn around? David Summers photo

The view from Three Fingers Lookout outside Darrington, Washington. Evan Skoczenski photo

An angered marmot along the Pilot Ridge trail outside of Darrington, Washington. Radka Chapin photo

Couldn't have found a better spot in Chuckanut Bay. Rick Lawler photo

Cheers to the calm, cool waters of Chuckanut Bay. Rick Lawler photo

Andy Jones sharing the Pacific Northwest lineup with the true locals. Marcus Paladino photo

Mystic fog over Diablo Lake, North Cascades, Washington. Matthew Tangeman photo