Home Culture Summer 2022 photo gallery CultureFeatured storiesMBE ArticlesMBE Summer 2022Other AdventuresPeoplePhotographyPhotosUncategorized Summer 2022 photo gallery Jun 9, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Jon Hansen stops to enjoy the view while biking in Bellingham, WA. Grant Gunderson photo Beers with the crew post an epic ride in B.C. Skye Schillhammer photo Beautiful scenery and some solitude on Diablo Lake in the North Cascades. Audra Lee Mercille photo Nightly views of the Milky Way above Komo Kulshan from the base of Mt. Rexford in B.C. Radka Chapin photo KC Deane and Jon Hansen riding in Bellingham. Grant Gunderson photo Olivine paddles out! Summer SUP’n fun in Mt. Baker wilderness. Audra Lee Mercille photo Anything good requires slogging through the woods — Thunder Creek in the North Cascades. Beau Gaughran photo Patrick Kao scoping the north face of Castle Peak, prior to attempting a new route on the face. Matthew Tangeman photo John Ferguson during a race in Bellingham Bay in early summer. Beau Gaughran photo Hanna Scott beats the crowd during a dawn patrol moonset in Tofino, B.C. Marcus Paladino photo Jake Leonard in the crux of his new route, Afterburner, high on Snow Creek Wall in Leavenworth, WA. Matthew Tangeman photo Misty forests of the Homathko River drainage, B.C. Matthew Tangeman photo Spencer Baldwin slides a tire over a log gap on Mohawk, a trail he and the Shire Built crew built on Galbraith Mountain. Eric Mickelson photo Camp on Sahale Mountain, North Cascades. Andy Porter photo Garrett Holt prepares for a beachside boulder session near Ucluelet, B.C. Marcus Paladino photo