Summer 2022 photo gallery

Jon Hansen stops to enjoy the view while biking in Bellingham, WA. Grant Gunderson photo
Beers with the crew post an epic ride in B.C. Skye Schillhammer photo
Beautiful scenery and some solitude on Diablo Lake in the North Cascades. Audra Lee Mercille photo
Nightly views of the Milky Way above Komo Kulshan from the base of Mt. Rexford in B.C. Radka Chapin photo
KC Deane and Jon Hansen riding in Bellingham. Grant Gunderson photo
Olivine paddles out! Summer SUP’n fun in Mt. Baker wilderness. Audra Lee Mercille photo
Anything good requires slogging through the woods — Thunder Creek in the North Cascades. Beau Gaughran photo
Patrick Kao scoping the north face of Castle Peak, prior to attempting a new route on the face. Matthew Tangeman photo
John Ferguson during a race in Bellingham Bay in early summer. Beau Gaughran photo
Hanna Scott beats the crowd during a dawn patrol moonset in Tofino, B.C. Marcus Paladino photo
Jake Leonard in the crux of his new route, Afterburner, high on Snow Creek Wall in Leavenworth, WA. Matthew Tangeman photo
Misty forests of the Homathko River drainage, B.C. Matthew Tangeman photo
Spencer Baldwin slides a tire over a log gap on Mohawk, a trail he and the Shire Built crew built on Galbraith Mountain. Eric Mickelson photo
Camp on Sahale Mountain, North Cascades. Andy Porter photo
Garrett Holt prepares for a beachside boulder session near Ucluelet, B.C. Marcus Paladino photo

