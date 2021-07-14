Home Gear Summer gear guide, 2021

Summer gear guide, 2021

Specialized Turbo Creo SL Comp E5

$6,000

You’ll be eating up the miles on this extremely light-weight e-road bike from Specialized. The internal battery gives you up to 80 miles of range; an optional range extender can provide another 40 or so miles. Future Shock front forks, Shimano running gear. fairhavenbicycles.com.

HellyHansen LIFA Active Solen LS $65-$80

The LIFA Active Solen line offers excellent moisture management capabilities along with a UPF rating of 50+. Stay safe out there in the sun! HellyHansen.com

Men & Women’s Ridge Flex by Keen

$160

Waterproof leather upper, Keen all-terrain rubber sole for sure footing with a bellows flex in the upper for more bend and less wear. stowesshoesandclothing.com

Liv Devote Advanced 2

$2,600

This women’s gravel bike with its carbon layup will allow you long days off the beaten track. All Shimano running gear and brakes ensure reliability and security. jacksbicyclecenter.com

