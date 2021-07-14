Summer gear guide, 2021

Specialized Turbo Creo SL Comp E5
$6,000
You’ll be eating up the miles on this extremely light-weight e-road bike from Specialized. The internal battery gives you up to 80 miles of range; an optional range extender can provide another 40 or so miles. Future Shock front forks, Shimano running gear. fairhavenbicycles.com.
HellyHansen LIFA Active Solen LS $65-$80
The LIFA Active Solen line offers excellent moisture management capabilities along with a UPF rating of 50+. Stay safe out there in the sun! HellyHansen.com
Men & Women’s Ridge Flex by Keen
$160
Waterproof leather upper, Keen all-terrain rubber sole for sure footing with a bellows flex in the upper for more bend and less wear. stowesshoesandclothing.com
Liv Devote Advanced 2
$2,600
This women’s gravel bike with its carbon layup will allow you long days off the beaten track. All Shimano running gear and brakes ensure reliability and security. jacksbicyclecenter.com