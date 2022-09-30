Teton Gravity Research shows its newest ski, snowboard film in Bellingham

Teton Gravity Research (TGR) is taking its newest ski and snowboard film around the world and making a stop in Bellingham at the Mount Baker Theatre Thursday, October 13.

The film, called “Magic Hour,” showcases pro skiers and snowboarders, such as KC Deane, Michelle Parker, Kai Jones and Jeremy Jones, exploring backcountry terrain across North America in 2022, according to an August 9 press release.

TGR is an extreme sports company based in Jackson, Wyoming that focuses on outdoor action, adventure and exploration. The film was shot in Jackson Hole; the Chugach and Coast mountain ranges in Alaska; the Selkirk, Purcell, Valhalla, and Kootenay ranges in B.C.; and Cooke City, Montana.

Professional skier and mountain athlete Amy Jane David said in the press release they found the film’s abstract theme – the magic hour – on the last day of filming in Cooke City, after weeks of tiptoeing around dangerous avalanche conditions, on an untouched couloir just before sunset. David and the film crew had started the day snowmobiling up before sunrise to hit a kicker on bluebird skies all morning. Then they climbed up one of the area’s most iconic peaks to end the day on fresh snow.

“The Magic Hour is when everything clicks,” David said. “Leading up to a magic hour moment, there is so much work, dedication and passion for years, throw in a little magic, a team, self-belief and beautiful moments can happen.”

The film will be shown in over 150 locations around the world. That includes cities across the U.S. and Canada along with showings in London and Kraków, Poland this fall. The premiere was held in Teton Village, Wyoming on September 17, with the proceeds benefiting Jackson Hole area charities.

In the press release, TGR co-founder and co-director of the film Todd Jones expands on the film and its big idea.

“Magic Hour isn’t a particular time of day so much as it is these magical moments that we all experience on any given day, playing in some of the wildest places on the planet,” Jones said. “We captured some of the most amazing skiing and snowboarding action in some of the most beautiful places in the world this past. And we can’t wait to share the magic with the world.”

More information about the film and its showings can be found at tour.tetongravity.com and the trailer can be found at bit.ly/3BXYI0r.