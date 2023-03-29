Tour de Whatcom, Mt. Baker Hill Climb registration open

Registration for cycling events Tour de Whatcom and Mt. Baker Hill Climb is now open.

The two events, put on by nonprofit Whatcom Events, offer world-class road bike riding in Whatcom County and cost less than $100 each.

Tour de Whatcom is a recreational ride with four different routes of varying length, ranging from 22 to 100 miles. Prices also vary between $45-70 per rider depending on the length and will increase by $10 after May 16.

Mt. Baker Hill Climb is as it is named, a 22-mile ascent of Mt. Baker Highway. Racers climb 4,100 feet to Artist Point along one of the most scenic paved roads in the country.

The race has three divisions – social, recreational and competitive ­– with separate start times. Registration price is $80 until May 31 when it increases to $90 per rider until registration closes. According to Whatcom Events, the race will be capped at 450 total participants this year.

The hill climb will also have a special guest this year, former professional cyclist Phil Gaimon who rode for American UCI World Tour team Garmin-Sharp, which is now EF Education-EasyPost, for a year. Gaimon has written about his cycling career in three books. Since retiring from pro cycling, he has chased king-of-the-mountain records in a YouTube series called “Worst Retirement Ever.”

More details on the rides can be found on their websites at tourdewhatcom.com and bakerhillclimb.com.