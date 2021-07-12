Home Events WA360: Paddleboarders round the Point Roberts buoy

WA360: Paddleboarders round the Point Roberts buoy

0
Scott Baste and Thomas Micek round the Point Roberts buoy. The two stand up paddleboarders beat four sailboats and two rowboats when they crossed the finish line on June 14 at 8:49 p.m. and 8:50 p.m., respectively. Heidi Baxter photo

The first WA360, a human- or wind-powered race from Port Townsend to Olympia to Bellingham to Point Roberts and back again, turned out to be a great success, at least for the finishers. Of the 54 water craft that started out, a total of 38 crossed the finish line. First place went to Team High Sea Drifters who finished at 12:59 p.m. on June 10, followed 7 minutes later by Team Fressure who beat Team Lake Pend Oreille Yacht Club by 12 minutes. The first two were monohull; the third was a multi-hull. Above, rounding the Point Roberts buoy, two stand up paddleboarders, Scott Baste and Thomas Micek beat four sailboats and two rowboats when they crossed the finish line on June 14 at 8:49 p.m. and 8:50 p.m., respectively. More information at nwmaritime.org.    x

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR