WA360: Paddleboarders round the Point Roberts buoy

The first WA360, a human- or wind-powered race from Port Townsend to Olympia to Bellingham to Point Roberts and back again, turned out to be a great success, at least for the finishers. Of the 54 water craft that started out, a total of 38 crossed the finish line. First place went to Team High Sea Drifters who finished at 12:59 p.m. on June 10, followed 7 minutes later by Team Fressure who beat Team Lake Pend Oreille Yacht Club by 12 minutes. The first two were monohull; the third was a multi-hull. Above, rounding the Point Roberts buoy, two stand up paddleboarders, Scott Baste and Thomas Micek beat four sailboats and two rowboats when they crossed the finish line on June 14 at 8:49 p.m. and 8:50 p.m., respectively. More information at nwmaritime.org. x