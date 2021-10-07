Washington Sno-Park fees increase for first time since 2009

Washington State Parks will be increasing the price of its Sno-Park permits this year, which go on sale November 1. The seasonal permit fee is now $50, and the daily permit is $25. It’s the first time the rates have been raised since 2009.

The increased rates will go toward the rising costs of operations, according to October 5 state parks’ news release, including the replacement of aging equipment. Sno-Park users gain access to cleared parking lots; groom ski, skate-ski and snowmobile trails; regularly sanitized bathrooms and avalanche beacon check stations in some backcountry areas during the winter.

Over the last 12 years, the self-funded program has opened several new permanent Sno-Parks around the state and created temporary Sno-Parks to meet customer demand. Sno-Park use reached an all time high during the 2020-21 season, according to the news release, and the Winter Recreation Program anticipates a similar level of usage this season.

The Sno-Park permit fees for the 2021-22 season are:

Seasonal permit: $50 (up from $40)

Annual snowmobile permit: $50 (up from $40)

Special Groomed Trail Sticker: $70 (up from $40)

Daily Sno Park permit: $25 (up from $20)

There are more than 120 Sno-Parks – parking lots cleared of snow – across Washington, according to the state parks website. About 80 are designated primarily for snowmobiling.

A Discover Pass is not needed for parking at Sno-Parks.