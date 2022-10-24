Weekend snowfall closes Mount Baker Highway to Artist Point

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) maintenance crews closed the last 2.7 miles of State Route 542 this morning, October 24, following the first snowfall of the season.

While crews remove snow and ice from Mount Baker Highway throughout the year, the final stretch to Artist Point is steep and narrow with sharp curves. WSDOT closes it annually for vehicle safety and Mt. Baker Ski Area uses a portion of the highway for its ski terrain.

WSDOT spokesperson RB McKeon said in a news release this is typical timing for the closure. In 2021, the road was closed October 7. The earliest closure was September 27, 2007.

Backcountry recreationalists can still access the area while the gate is closed. Check conditions at bit.ly/3D7d13z and nwac.us.