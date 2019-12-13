Whatcom County parks open for online reservations

Thinking of keeping your car camping local this year? It’s time to get on it – online reservations for camping at Whatcom County Parks and Recreation campgrounds are now open.

Options for camping at sites managed by Whatcom County include campsites and cabins at Silver Lake Park, four miles north of Maple Falls, and Lighthouse Marine Park, on the water at Point Roberts.

Reservations are also open for shelters and facilities at county parks, which include picnic shelters at Semiahmoo Park, Hovander Park and others throughout the county.

To make reservations online, co.whatcom.wa.us/998/Camp