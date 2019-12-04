Winter 2020 gear guide

By Pat Grubb

Burton Ruler men’s step on boot with step on bindings

Step in, step out. Step on bindings have come a long way in terms of performance and reliability. Burton offers a boot and binding bundle that’s as easy as it is convenient. Three connection points – two at the toe and one at the back – keep you well-attached and under control. $549

Limelight women’s step on boot with step on bindings. $549

Rossignol Evo Glade 59 IFP Cross Country Skis with Bindings

Is this the year you try cross-country skiing? The Rossignol Evo Glade 59 IFP is an ideal choice for the novice cross country skier looking for decent trail performance but wanting to do some light backcountry skiing. A waxless base works well regardless of temperature or snow condition. The skis come pre-mounted with a tour step-in binding that is compatible with most brands of boots. $199.95

Head Radar Pola

A helmet with integrated visor, which combines the advantages of wearing a goggle, with that of having a visor helmet. Comfort is guaranteed, not only for wearers of prescription glasses. In addition, this helmet provides unrestricted field of vision, and at the same time offers protection against wind and water. The double-lens visor with polarization is built like a traditional goggle, the lens can be exchanged in seconds by simply using the integrated buckles. The new, and patent pending Sphere Fit system assures the perfect fit of this innovative helmet and the magnetic Fidlock buckle quickly secures the helmet without any hassle. Add a modern sporty design and you have a helmet that has it all. $299

Swix T73 Performance Waxing Iron

Using your mom’s old iron isn’t a good idea when you’re waxing your skis or boards. For one thing, they’re too hot – most waxes melt at temperatures far lower than the typical clothes iron. The T73 Performance Waxing Iron adjusts from 100C to 160C and is a favorite choice of many shop technicians for performance and durability. $180

Thule RoundTrip Ski Roller Wheeled Ski Bag

If you’re flying to your next ski vacation, you want to be sure that your sticks arrive in the same condition they left in. The Thule RoundTrip Ski Roller is a huge ski bag that can carry two sets of skis and poles up to 192cm. Both internal and external compression straps along with a padded ski divider prevent the skis from rubbing up against each other. Smooth rolling wheels and multiple grab handles allow you to move through the airport with a minimum of struggle. $279.95