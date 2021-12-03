Home Culture Winter 2021 photo gallery CultureMBE ArticlesMBE Winter 2021Other AdventuresOther Snow AdventuresPeoplePhotographyUncategorized Winter 2021 photo gallery Dec 3, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Kyle Smaine skiing at Mt. Baker Ski Area on a powder day. Grant Gunderson photo On Mt. Baker, Kael Martin tries to decide if he should watch the sunset or shred? The choice was obvious. Jason Hummel photo Professional photographer Colton Jacobs switches roles and takes flight through the forests of Raging River. Jason Hummel photo Ben Johnson near the summit of Colfax Peak, Mt. Baker Wilderness, with the sprawl of the Deming Glacier below. Matthew Tangeman photo Sam Cohen at North Cascade Heli-Skiing near Mazama. Grant Gunderson photo Graham Clark Telemark skiing on Mt. Shuksan. Rylan Schoen photo Micah Evangelista on Hemispheres. Grant Gunderson photo Patrick McCarthy flying high with a proper Northwest salute in the Baker backcountry. Brad Andrew photo Tatsu Ota scoping the line on Mt. Matier, Pemberton, B.C. Matthew Tangeman photo Zack Giffin hucking himself on Shuksan Arm near the Mt. Baker Ski Area. Matthew Tangeman photo Michael Darling coasts a little one in Tofino. Marcus Paladino photo The warm glow of a fireplace silhouettes the 150-pound yurt-tent hauled up to ski deep powder for a week in the heart of the North Cascades beneath the towering twin spires. Dave Summers photo Aidan Button and Alex Hall made the most of the flooding in Blaine. Sherri Button photo Michael Grazewski back for seconds on a perfect spring day up the White Salmon Glacier of Mt. Shuksan. Dave Summers photo Fall storms cover the trees near Mt. Baker. Evan Skoczenski photo Pete Devries on the coastline in Tofino. Marcus Paladino photo Daniel Hassell pays respects to Baker near Winnie’s Slide on Mt. Shuksan. Matthew Tangeman photo Charlie Lynch skiing Joffre Coulior near Pemberton, B.C. Matthew Tangeman photo