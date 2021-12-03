Home Culture Winter 2021 photo gallery

Winter 2021 photo gallery

Kyle Smaine skiing at Mt. Baker Ski Area on a powder day. Grant Gunderson photo
On Mt. Baker, Kael Martin tries to decide if he should watch the sunset or shred? The choice was obvious. Jason Hummel photo
Professional photographer Colton Jacobs switches roles and takes flight through the forests of Raging River. Jason Hummel photo
Ben Johnson near the summit of Colfax Peak, Mt. Baker Wilderness, with the sprawl of the Deming Glacier below. Matthew Tangeman photo
Sam Cohen at North Cascade Heli-Skiing near Mazama. Grant Gunderson photo
Graham Clark Telemark skiing on Mt. Shuksan. Rylan Schoen photo
Micah Evangelista on Hemispheres. Grant Gunderson photo
Patrick McCarthy flying high with a proper Northwest salute in the Baker backcountry. Brad Andrew photo
Tatsu Ota scoping the line on Mt. Matier, Pemberton, B.C. Matthew Tangeman photo
Zack Giffin hucking himself on Shuksan Arm near the Mt. Baker Ski Area. Matthew Tangeman photo
Michael Darling coasts a little one in Tofino. Marcus Paladino photo
The warm glow of a fireplace silhouettes the 150-pound yurt-tent hauled up to ski deep powder for a week in the heart of the North Cascades beneath the towering twin spires. Dave Summers photo
Aidan Button and Alex Hall made the most of the flooding in Blaine. Sherri Button photo
Michael Grazewski back for seconds on a perfect spring day up the White Salmon Glacier of Mt. Shuksan. Dave Summers photo
Fall storms cover the trees near Mt. Baker. Evan Skoczenski photo
Pete Devries on the coastline in Tofino. Marcus Paladino photo
Daniel Hassell pays respects to Baker near Winnie’s Slide on Mt. Shuksan. Matthew Tangeman photo
Charlie Lynch skiing Joffre Coulior near Pemberton, B.C. Matthew Tangeman photo

