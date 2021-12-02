Winter gear guide, 2021

Korkers Ultra Ice Cleats

$24.95

Walk tall and proud and safe this winter with Korkers Ultra Ice Cleats. Stretchy, durable rubber and an adjustable heel strap offer a secure, custom fit from running shoes to outdoor boots. Sixteen replaceable push-through steel spikes add traction to every slippery step.

rei.com

Glacier Ski Shop D-Vice skis

$649

The Glacier Ski Shop D-vice ski combines all-mountain, freeride, powder jibbing and freestyle performance in one ski. Designed as a one-ski quiver for almost every level of skier, the gurus at Fat-ypus gave the D-vice a poppy, playful feel and super durable construction and is available in five sizes. Skiing first chair powder, mid-day groomers and afternoon ski touring the D-vice is both heavy and light enough to flow through all conditions.

glacierskishop.com

Helly Hansen W WHITEWALL LIFALOFT 20

$375

The warmest and most protective jacket in the ULLR ski collection, with a longer silhouette and Lifaloft insulation. This jacket will keep you warm without feeling weighed down in this super snug women’s ski jacket.

HellyHansen.com

BCA Float 42 Avalanche Airbag 2.0

$699.95

This airbag is designed for pros and those who are serious backcountry travelers. Plenty of space for gear, first aid kit and supplies.

backcountryaccess.com

Men’s Sorel Explorer Boot & Women’s Sorel Explorer II

$140

Portland’s Sorel boot company excels at winter boots that repel the cold. These feature waterproof uppers with plenty of insulation to keep those toesies cozy with a very grippy EVA outsole.

stowesshoesandclothing.com

The Mount Baker Experience is an independent, family-owned publication. Please patronize independent and

member-owned cooperative retailers – they work long and hard to offer competitive prices and service.

Their families thank you. We thank you. x