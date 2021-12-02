Winter gear guide, 2021

Korkers Ultra Ice Cleats
$24.95
Walk tall and proud and safe this winter with Korkers Ultra Ice Cleats. Stretchy, durable rubber and an adjustable heel strap offer a secure, custom fit from running shoes to outdoor boots. Sixteen replaceable push-through steel spikes add traction to every slippery step.
rei.com
Glacier Ski Shop D-Vice skis
$649
The Glacier Ski Shop D-vice ski combines all-mountain, freeride, powder jibbing and freestyle performance in one ski. Designed as a one-ski quiver for almost every level of skier, the gurus at Fat-ypus gave the D-vice a poppy, playful feel and super durable construction and is available in five sizes. Skiing first chair powder, mid-day groomers and afternoon ski touring the D-vice is both heavy and light enough to flow through all conditions.
glacierskishop.com
Helly Hansen W WHITEWALL LIFALOFT 20
$375
The warmest and most protective jacket in the ULLR ski collection, with a longer silhouette and Lifaloft insulation. This jacket will keep you warm without feeling weighed down in this super snug women’s ski jacket.
HellyHansen.com
BCA Float 42 Avalanche Airbag 2.0
$699.95
This airbag is designed for pros and those who are serious backcountry travelers. Plenty of space for gear, first aid kit and supplies.
backcountryaccess.com
Men’s Sorel Explorer Boot & Women’s Sorel Explorer II
$140
Portland’s Sorel boot company excels at winter boots that repel the cold. These feature waterproof uppers with plenty of insulation to keep those toesies cozy with a very grippy EVA outsole.
stowesshoesandclothing.com
The Mount Baker Experience is an independent, family-owned publication. Please patronize independent and
member-owned cooperative retailers – they work long and hard to offer competitive prices and service.
Their families thank you. We thank you. x