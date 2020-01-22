WSDOT closing 542 east of Glacier for avalanche risk

The Washington State Department of Transportation will close Highway 542 at milepost 37 east of Glacier at 4 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, as forecast warming and intense rain on heavy snow creates an avalanche risk along the highway.

If necessary, WSDOT will close the highway earlier, according to a press release. The highway will stay closed until the avalanche risk subsides. WSDOT anticipates the closure will last at least 24 hours, according to the press release.

The closure is about three miles east of Glacier.

The Mt. Baker Ski Area will also be closed on Thursday, but plans to reopen on Friday, according to the ski area’s Facebook page.

Whatcom County travelers can get real-time updates on this safety closure by following WSDOT_North on Twitter or subscribing to Mount Baker Highway email updates. People choosing to travel mountain highways like SR 542 during the winter can prepare by visiting the National Weather Service and Northwest Avalanche Center websites.