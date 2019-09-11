2019 Great Outdoors Awards winners announced

Nonprofit Recreation Northwest announced the winners of its first annual Great Outdoors Awards. Recreation Northwest will recognize the winners, listed below, at an awards dinner and fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 12 at Bellingham Technical College.

The event is an evolution of the organization’s annual Breakfast of Champions fall fundraiser, Recreation Northwest executive director Todd Elsworth explained in a press release.

“For the past three years, Recreation Northwest has hosted our Breakfast of Champions fall fundraiser at Boundary Bay. We were able to boast about our program work, celebrate our events and highlight some of our Parkscriptions Providers,” he said. “The room was consistently filled with outdoor recreation champions, representing the breadth and depth of our industry and community. We wanted the opportunity to shine the light on those people and their colleagues who work and play in the outdoors.”

Recreation Northwest is a Bellingham-based nonprofit that advocates for outdoor recreation. Learn more at recreationnorthwest.org

2019 Great Outdoors Awards Categories

Community Collaboration, Engaging Youth, Experience Catalyst, GTFO, Manufacturer, Media, New Business, and Outdoor Events

2019 Winners

Community Collaboration = Galbraith Access Preserved Forever!

City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation, Leslie Bryson

Galbraith Tree Farm, LLC, Rob Janicki

Whatcom Land Trust, Rich Bowers

Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition, Eric Brown

Engaging Youth

Y.E.T.I. – Youth Experiential Training Institute, John Nelson and Talia Hirsch

Experience Catalyst

Radical Roots MTB, Angi Weston

GTFO

GeoCaching.com, Bryan Roth

Manufacturer

Eddyline Kayaks, Tom Remsing

Media

Freehub Magazine / Craft MTB, Brandon Watts

New Business

Prime Sports Institute, Kerry Gustafson and Erica Quam

Outdoor Events

Whatcom Events, Anna Rankin

2019 Nominees

Laurie Benson, Washington State Department of Natural Resources

Fairhaven Runners

Family Care Network

Brian Morrison, Fleet Feet Sports Seattle

Kip Zwolinski, Incite! Cycles

Kristi Kucera, Moondance Sea Kayak Adventures

Heather Saulsbury, PNW Bushcraft

Nadine Van Niekerk, Shifting Gears

Tim Wahl, Retired, City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation