DNR adopts non-motorized Baker to Bellingham plan

After three years of outreach and planning, the state Department of Natural Resources has adopted its Baker to Bellingham Non-Motorized Recreation Plan. The plan will guide non-motorized recreation on DNR’s Whatcom County land for the next 15 years.

“This is something to celebrate. The plan has been a long time coming and DNR is grateful for everyone who was involved along the way,” the agency said in a news release. “This plan was truly developed in partnership with a wide range of user groups in the area. It’s thanks to these stakeholders and community members who shared their thoughts, concerns, and ideas that we were able to outline new recreation opportunities in the Northwest Region.”

The plan includes new trails and access points, water access, picnic facilities, connections to adjacent land and more.

An earlier version of the plan included a track for motorized off-road vehicles at either Red Mountain or Sumas Mountain, but that was removed after public opposition and a unanimous vote by Whatcom County Council to deny DNR’s request for allowing motorized trails.

Find the plan on DNR’s website here and see the concept map here.