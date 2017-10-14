The road to Artist Point is closed for winter

Signs of winter’s approach are piling up, as the state Department of Transportation announced this morning that the final 2.7 miles of road to Artist Point are now closed for the season.

After a dusting of snow this weekend in the Bagley Basin, WSDOT closed the road at the Bagley Lakes Trailhead. The area is still open and accessible for bikers, hikers, skiers and snowboarders.

The road to Artist Point was open for 102 days this year, slightly longer than the average season of 97 days. The road typically opens in late June or early July, depending on snow.

Here’s some statistics from WSDOT’s website: