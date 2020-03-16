Mt. Baker Ski Area taking a 7-10-day “pause”

Sun. March 15 update from Mt. Baker Ski Area on Vimeo.

Mt. Baker Ski Area is taking a 7-10 day pause to allow its volunteer aid room staff – 70-plus doctors, nurses and paramedics – to be available elsewhere in the region during the new coronavirus outbreak, the ski area announced on March 15.

“I’ve been in this business for 50 years here at Baker and this probably is the most challenging set of circumstances that we’ve come up against,” said Duncan Howat, Mt. Baker Ski Area’s general manager.

On March 22, ski area management will assess what to do next and consider re-opening on March 24, according to the announcement.

The ski area will keep its core staff working through the shutdown, and it will continue to pay part-time staff through April 2 whether or not they work.

The Mt. Baker Highway will stay open “based on the weather and the Washington State Department of Transportation,” said Mike Trowbridge, ski area operations manager, in the announcement. An email to WSDOT to clarify wasn’t immediately answered. This story will be updated if we hear back.