Northwest Tune-Up back for second year July 14-16, 2023

Bellingham’s new bike, beer and music festival will return for its second year July 14-16, 2023. In an October 26 save-the-date email, Northwest Tune-Up announced dates and changes for next year’s festival.

Three-day discounted tickets will go on sale in early January for $100. Tweaks will also be made: more variety to bike events, longer headlining sets, booths and events at the waterfront, more events for kids and adults, better beer garden, smoother shuttles and a dialed-in volunteer program.

“While you were dancing to PJ Morton at the inaugural event, we were listening, learning, and making mental notes for this next year’s experience,” the announcement said.

This past year’s event, while a disappointment to some, established a foundation and showed promise for the future.

After a two-year postponement due to the pandemic, event co-founder Eric Brown previously said it was an accomplishment to put on the event. It was organized in about three months. But having done so, he said relationships were built with artists, sponsors and the community that could only make the festival better.

“We feel like year one is under our belt,” Brown said, “and we’re poised for a much more successful event next year.”

More information will be announced in January at nwtuneup.com.