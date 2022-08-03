Person rescued after falling over Nooksack Falls, clinging to hillside

A Navy helicopter rescued a person who fell over Nooksack Falls July 29

Around 8 p.m. July 29, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies responded to a report of an individual who fell over the falls and was possibly swept downstream, WCSO spokesperson Deb Slater wrote in an August 2 press release. Witnesses reported seeing an individual clinging to a hillside near the falls and thought the individual had fallen into the rapids.

Deputies located a vehicle believed to belong to the person and were able to identify the person through documents found inside, Slater wrote. Due to the rapid’s dangerous conditions, deputies requested assistance from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) Search and Rescue Air and Marine who responded with a helicopter to find the individual.

Nooksack Falls, east of Glacier and south of Mount Baker Highway, drops 88 feet into the North Fork of the Nooksack River.

The NASWI team found the individual, conscious and breathing, and hoisted them out from the canyon, the release said. The individual was transported to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and treated for external injuries.

“We are grateful that this incident ended in survival,” said Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo. “I would like to extend my appreciation to all of the agencies and individuals who assisted in this rescue, particularly the team from Naval Air Station Whidbey whose incredible skills and bravery made this successful outcome possible.”

Fire personnel and U.S. Border Patrol agents also responded.