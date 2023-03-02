Environmental attorney and photographer Anthony Garvin was so taken by his experiences traveling in Patagonia in 2012 and 2022 that he decided he wanted more people to learn about this wild and fascinating land.

The book features 154 full-color photographs of the landscape and wildlife found in both the Chilean and Argentinian Patagonia.

Wild Patagonia is not a guidebook; however, the book relates Garvin’s experiences and provides practical suggestions for travelers who will be inspired to visit this spectacular region at the southern tip of South America.